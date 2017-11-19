Lynk&Co 02 Crossover Leaks Out Well Ahead Of Debut

Geely's new Lynk&Co brand didn't plan on revealing its third new model, we hear, until late in April at the Beijing Motor Show. But the first images of the crossover have leaked out ahead of time.
Called the 02, the compact crossover is expected to slot in below the 01. Autocar reports that it shares its Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) with the new Volvo XC40, fitting dimensionally in between those two models.
We're also told to expect a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a completely electric version to follow – and a suspension tuned to European tastes. The styling (ostensibly penned by Peter Horbury) certainly reveals its European influence, with details that remind us of Porsches and Saabs in particular.
Look for the Lynk&Co 02 to launch for the Europe market in 2019, alongside the aforementioned 01 crossover and 03 sedan.