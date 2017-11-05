Mahindra To Build First New Factory In Detroit In Over 25 Years

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra said that it’ll build a new 400,000-square-foot assembly plant near Detroit, with the car maker having scheduled a press conference in Auburn Hills, Michigan for November 20.
The new assembly facility will be the first new factory in the region in more than 25 years, with Mahindra planning to build off-road utility vehicles, according to AutoNews.
The Indian automaker has been trying to enter the U.S. market for over a decade but previous efforts were unsuccessful and even ended in a litigation back in 2012.
At the time, dealers sued Mahindra, accusing them of pocketing “more than $9.5 million, more than a $100 million worth of dealer trade secrets to utilize for their future entrance into the U.S. market, and a strong market foundation gained at the expense of the dealers' 'free' promotion of Mahindra's brand name around the U.S.”
Mahindra denied all accusations, putting the blame on its former U.S. distributor, Global Vehicles U.S.A. of Atlanta.
There’s no indication of when production in the new factory will start but all we have to do is wait until November 20 for all the details.