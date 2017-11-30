Make Your Hyundai i30N Feel-Faster With New "N-thusiast" Goodies

Want to make your Hyundai i30N more hardcore? Hyundai has you covered with its new “N-thusiast Parts”.
These official aftermarket components will become available from January 2018 and include wheels, brakes, seats and other designed to make the Hyundai i30N even faster on a track and more enjoyable for the keen driver.
A set of lightweight 10-spoke alloy wheels from OZ Racing measuring 8.0x19 inches brings a weight saving of about 4kg per corner compared to the standard wheel. The wheels also feature a carbon-fiber hub cover with the Hyundai N logo and are priced at 1,916 euros in Germany.
The lighter wheels can be shod in sticky 235/35 Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs, with the price of the complete wheel set sitting at 3,100 euros. Next up in the range we have a set of motosport-derived precision-machined aluminum wheel nuts and a three-way adjustable rear stabilizer bar.
The N-Thusiast parts catalog also includes special motorsport brake pads for the i30N Performance, which comes with larger brakes as standard. These brake pads are sold for both the front and the rear axle and are priced at 349 euros for each set.
Owners of the Hyundai i30N can also opt for the lightweight hard-shell racing seats, developed in conjunction with Recaro. The one-piece seats come finished in black leather and weigh just 7kg each. Standard 3-point belts can still be used comfortably, but the seats also allow the use of six-point harnesses for track use.
Other parts include decals inspired from the i30 TCR touring car, high-quality velor floor mats and more.
The official reveal of the new Hyundai N-Thusiast Parts will take place at the upcoming Essen Motor Show.
Thanks to Mario for the tip!