Man Selling Rolls-Royce Ghost Not For Gold, But Bitcoins

In case you've always wanted to spend your digital currency on a luxury limousine, this lavish gold Rolls-Royce Ghost might be worth considering.According to the, the private seller willing to let the car go is looking to get paid only in Bitcoin for the equivalent of £117,995 (US$159,600), making this a first for the UK's used car market.stated Auto Trader's editorial director, Erin Baker.As for what makes this car special, other than its badge and eye-catching silky gold body color , there's a 360-degree overhead camera system, active cruise control system, automatic braking, free view television and a "007" license plate.The seller also claims that this is the only Rolls-Royce on the market with a rear refrigerator and champagne flutes.