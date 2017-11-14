Man United Star Reversed His Range Rover Into Teammate's £200k Bentley

After passing his driving test only a year ago, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reported to have reversed his Range Rover into his teammate Phil Jones' Bentley Continental Supersports.
The incident allegedly took place at the club's Carrington training base last month, after the team's 2-0 away win at Swansea.
A source told The Sun that Shaw's "concentration slipped and he clattered into Jones's car. He can afford the repair bill and there's no hard feelings. Nothing seems to be going poor Luke's way."
In the end, it appears that both cars had only minor damage and that nobody was hurt because of the shunt. As seen in an article from the Daily Mail, Shaw has been spotted driving an Overfinch-tuned Range Rover recently, so it's possible that's the car he used to back into his teammate's 700 HP Bentley.
Shaw has currently fallen out of favor with United manager Jose Mourinho, making just two appearances and no starts this season as the team is looking to upgrade his position.
Photos: Luke Shaw & Phil Jones/Instagram