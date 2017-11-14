Marc Marquez Wins BMW M4 CS As MotoGP's Best Qualifier

For the fifth year in a row, MotoGP maestro Marc Marquez has walked away with the annual BMW M Award, this year taking the form of a limited-edition M4 CS.
The award is given to the sport’s best qualifier and Marquez first walked away with the award in 2013, receiving the keys of a satin black M6 Coupe. The following year, he was awarded a red M4, in 2015 the Spaniard was given an M6 Convertible, and last year he secured an M2.
In the recently-concluded 2017 season, Marquez claimed eight pole positions and is unquestionably the best qualifier in the field.
BMW first unveiled the potent M4 CS in April and confirmed that production will be capped at 3,000 units. Marquez’s example is painted in San Marino Blue metallic, and in our opinion, is the best-looking BMW in his burgeoning collection.
Changes made to the M4 CS compared to the ‘regular’ M4 include a tweaked 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine, now delivering 454 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, the car includes a range of weight saving and aerodynamic-focused parts, including a new carbon fiber rear diffuser, front splitter and trunklid spoiler. The car can lap the Nurburgring in 7 min and 36 seconds.