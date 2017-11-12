Maybach S650 Not Enough? Check Out The New Brabus 900

Mercedes recently upgraded its top-of-the-line Maybach S-Class sedan with the twin-turbo V12 from the AMG S65, giving the big limousine all the power and torque that you could ask for. Still, there are some who may want even more. And for those individuals, there's Brabus.
The Benz tuner extraordinaire has released a new series of modifications for the updated S-Class, chief among them the Maybach S650 – which Brabus has cranked up to 888 horsepower.
To get there, Brabus bored out the engine from 6.0 liters to 6.3 and fitted new turbochargers, crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods, and exhaust system. To go with the engine enhancements, it's also offering a full array of visual and aerodynamic upgrades, as well as an interior customized to the buyer's taste.
The headline figure here, though, is a 0-62 time of just 3.7 seconds (limited largely by the traction of the rear driven wheels) and a top speed in excess of 217 miles per hour. Not bad for a sedan weighing the better part of three tons.
Brabus will apply the same upgrades to the “standard” S600 and the AMG S65 which share the same engine architecture. But if that all seems like too much to handle, it's also released performance upgrades for the (relatively) smaller engines on offer. It'll tune the S560 up to 650 hp and the AMG S63 to 691 hp. With four-wheel traction (and a lighter engine), we wouldn't be surprised to see the latter version achieve even more impressive performance.