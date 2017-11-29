Mazda Vision Coupe Could Convince Americans To Buy Sedans Again

Fresh off its global premiere at the Tokyo Motor Show, the eye-catching Mazda Vision Coupe has made its U.S. debut at the LA Auto Show.
Although Mazda has yet to say whether or not it intends to bring the Vision Coupe into production, its gorgeous design has dropped jaws in Los Angeles and looks to be the perfect recipe for a large and luxurious sports sedan from the company.
The Vision Coupe showcases Mazda’s evolved Kodo design language and aims to strip away any unnecessary exterior components that could make its design somewhat fussy. Instead, Mazda designers have found inspiration from simple things, including Samurai swords.
Like the exterior, the cabin is also very minimalist and features a center console void of almost any buttons or switches. The three-spoke steering wheel is also free of a single button. The gauge cluster is quite traditional with three round gauges showing all the vital information.