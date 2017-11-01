McLaren 675LT Proves It Isn't Afraid Of Water

Many exotic car owners won’t even think about driving their vehicles if there’s even a slight chance of rain. The owner of this McLaren 675LT Spider is a little different.
Over the weekend, an exotic car gathering was held at Prestige Imports Miami, almost certainly one of the most remarkable car dealerships in the world. Sadly, the weather didn’t cooperate, with heavy rain flooding part of the parking lot.
Nevertheless, this McLaren owner is clearly wealthy enough to not care about a little water, wading through the miniature lake without a second thought.
While a car can be ruined if driven in flood waters, the water, in this case, doesn’t appear more than a few inches deep, so there’s really no harm driving slowly through water like this.