McLaren 720S Rendered As A Crazy Long Tail

We don’t expect to see any new McLaren 720S variants for at least 18 months but despite this, Evren Milano has imagined a track-focused model that takes inspiration from both the famed F1 GTR Longtail and 675LT.
Dubbed the McLaren 720M Long Tail, the car adopts a radically revised exterior design that would inevitably make it much faster on a racetrack.
The modifications begin at the front with a new splitter and slimline headlights which look much better than those currently used by the 720S. Moving along the side of the supercar, you’ll notice a couple of small vents on the front quarter panels as well as overhauled side skirts to help the McLaren slice through the air.
Perhaps the three most significant alterations are the roof scoop, shark fin and elongated rear-end, fitting of the Longtail name.
The British marque has previously confirmed that it will create more LT models in the future so we can expect to see a more focused 720S in a couple of years. Will it look like this? Only time will tell.