McLaren 720S Says "Bring It On!" To 805 HP Supercharged Huracan

Unless you've been living without your internet connecting for the past few months, you're probably aware just how much of a beast the McLaren 720S is.
In a straight line, it's a hypercar in supercar clothing, able to out-run a Porsche 918 and cover a standing 1/4 mile in under 10 seconds, which is absolutely staggering.
We've also seen it go against a tuned 650S and come out on top, which is why we were extremely interested to see how it handled its business versus another extreme machine, namely Parker from Vehicle Virgins' supercharged Lamborghini Huracan.
This is actually YouTuber v YouTuber, with Parker taking on Brooks from DragTimes and his McLaren 720S, and lucky for us, they go the distance, letting the cars stretch out their wings in order to see which is actually faster.
In the end, both cars proved formidable, and that Huracan is wicked fast off the line with little to no traction issues. Was it enough to stay in front of the 720S though? You're about to find out.