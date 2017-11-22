McLaren 720S Vs 800 HP Dodge Viper ACR: Who's The Boss?

One would think that a Dodge Viper ACR would be enough to tackle the new McLaren 720S - especially a tuned example like this one.
This particular ACR has new heads, cam, and a custom exhaust, which allow the 8.4-liter naturally aspirated V10 to make approximately 800 horsepower at the crank, or some 155 HP more than the stock one, which is good for 645 HP and 600lb-ft (813Nm) of torque.
Despite having a smaller 4.0-liter V8 engine (albeit with two turbos strapped to it) delivering 710hp and 568lb-ft of torque to the wheels, the McLaren 720S incredibly fast. Compared to its US-bred contender, the British supercar has some advantages, such as a dual-clutch gearbox instead of a manual stick shift, clever aerodynamics and less weight.
Now, we already know that the 720S is capable of beating some very serious machines on the drag strip, and the Viper ACR has recently ended up on its list, but how fast is it compared to this 800 HP example? DragTimes have put together a video that shows the two exotics going head-to-head in a few roll races, so click on the "play" button and find out who comes out on top.