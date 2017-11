McLaren Could Bring Back Iconic Papaya Livery In F1 Next Year

Photo Gallery

If you're still having trouble associating orange with McLaren's Formula 1 team , allow us to take you back to the late 1960's when the British outfit became a winning force.McLaren first switched to an orange livery in F1 in 1968, inspired by rival liveries in Can-Am sports cars. The color was short lived, as they went with a predominantly white paint scheme in 1972, but by then, the team had already won at Spa, Monza and Mont-Tremblant.Right now, McLaren-Honda is using an orange and black livery, but next year they could opt for the Papaya option, like on the car Fernando Alonso drove at the Indy 500 this year.The decision also depends on the outcome of ongoing talks with potential 2018 sponsors, reportssaid McLaren's Zak Brown.Still, unlike Force India, McLaren won't re-brand its livery completely just to suit a single sponsor.added Brown.As for these Papaya Orange renderings, courtesy of, they're all predominantly orange, although some have more black than others, while one of them features some blue as well. Which do you like best?