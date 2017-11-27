McLaren Launches Winter Wheel And Tire Set For Sports Series Models

McLaren has teamed up with Pirelli to make sure that the only sliding around you'll be doing this winter in your Sports Series supercar will be on purpose.
Together, the two companies launched this lightweight alloy wheel and winter tire set, which can be ordered effective immediately for the British automaker's Sports Series cars.
The alloys have a 14-spoke Stealth design, and are fitted with Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 winter tires that incorporate McLaren's tire pressure monitoring system. The set comes fully assembled and ready to fit the 540C, 570S, 570GT and the new 570S Spider.
"Choosing the right type of tyre to suit seasonal weather and road conditions should be a priority for every McLaren driver wanting to enjoy their car safely all-year round," said McLaren aftersales director, Carl Whipp. "Regardless of whether winter tires are a legal requirement, having them ready and waiting on a second set of wheels will allow customers to switch to the optimum tyre choice quickly and easily when winter arrives."
Thanks to a high drainage tread pattern, these tires should reduce the chance of hydroplaning while providing maximum possible grip. They should also be effective on both wet and dry roads when temperatures drop below 7 degrees Celsius (44 degrees Fahrenheit).
As for performance, the Pirelli MC Sottozero 3 tires could reduce the cold-weather stopping distance of your McLaren Sports Series vehicle by 10% in the wet, and by 20% on snowy roads.