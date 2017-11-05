McLaren Opens New Dealers From Bahrain To Denver

McLaren keeps rolling out new supercars, so it naturally needs the dealers to sell them. To that end, it has opened two new showrooms in vastly different locations on opposite sides of the globe.
The latest in McLaren's retail network of 80 locations around the world were added opened this week in Denver and in Bahrain.
The Colorado location aims to serve the Rocky Mountain region, extending from Montana down to New Mexico, with a new 13,000-square-foot facility. It includes a showroom and service center, of course, but also an 85-inch touchscreen configurator, a conference center, cigar lounge, golf simulators, and putting green.
The automaker's 22nd location in North America, McLaren Denver is being run by the Mike Ward Auto Group which also sells Maseratis, Alfa Romeos, Fiats, and Infinitis.
The new Bahrain showroom, meanwhile, was opened by McLaren's chairman and largest shareholder Sheikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa in his home country. The franchise run by Kanoo Motors SPC opened nearly a year ago, but has now moved into its new 32,000-square-foot location (pictured) opposite Toyota Plaza in the city of Tubli.
It's one of six dealers in the Persian Gulf region, joined by locations in Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.