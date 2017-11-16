McLaren P1 Damaged During Truck Crash In Cambodia

A McLaren P1 has been badly damaged in Cambodia after the transport truck that was carrying it collided with another truck.
According to a local newspaper, the truck carrying the expensive British hypercar slammed into another large truck carrying goods from Phnom Penh to Andoung Tuek.
Speaking to the media, police chief of the local Botum Sakor district, Sok Thorn, said the cause of the crash was still being investigated and no one has come forward as the owner of the expensive McLaren, restricted to just 375 examples worldwide. Five people were injured in the crash.
Images and video from the scene reveal that the P1, which appears to have a chrome wrap, sustained some damage in the crash. More specifically, much of the front end appears to have been crushed by the truck.
Despite the damage, the owner of the P1 will most likely have it shipped back to Woking for repairs.