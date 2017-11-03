McLaren P1 Foot-to-Floor Edition Is An Extremely Lightweight Model With An Alternative Powertrain

McLaren is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the P1 by launching an all-new model with an alternative powertrain.
Set to be launched just in time for Christmas, the McLaren P1 Foot-to-Floor Edition is an extremely lightweight model that weighs significantly less than the standard P1 which tips the scales at 1,395 kg (3,075 lbs). McLaren declined to release detailed specifications but confirmed the car costs £35.99 ($47) and is designed for drivers who are less than three years old.
Drivers looking for something more powerful can opt for the McLaren P1 Electric Ride-On. While the standard model can hit an electronically-limited top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h), the EV variant is limited to approximately 3 mph (4.8 km/h). That's a sizeable difference but the P1 Electric Ride-On is significantly cheaper as prices start at £219.99 ($287.35).
Fans over the age of 10 haven't been overlooked as McLaren offers a P1 Tecnomodel collectible which has a base price of £345.00 ($450.71). A variety of different options will be available including a Flash Pink paint job and a Gulf livery.
If the latest slate of McLarens doesn't sound too interesting, there are also Scalextric slot cars and radio-controlled models from New Bright, Rastar and Maisto.