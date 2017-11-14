McLaren's Bringing This Custom Black & Gold 720S To Dubai

The Persian Gulf is a vital market for exotic automakers – not least for McLaren, which is out to make a splash at this year's Dubai Motor Show with this one-of-a-kind 720S.
Commissioned by a local client, this 720S has been extensively personalized by McLaren Special Operations with a satin black paintjob and gold trim. But that's just the start.
The rear wing is inscribed with an Arabic translation of a quote from the company's namesake founder Bruce McLaren: “Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone.” The script is stylized to emulate the Dubai skyline, and like the wheels and interior trim, is done up in gold tone to stand out from the matte black background.
The buyer also specified an array of carbon-fiber components, including the front splitter, air intakes, roof panel, wing mirror arms, engine cover, and rear deck, wing, bumper, and diffuser. And like the legendary McLaren F1, the engine bay is lined in gold heat shielding – actual 24-karat gold, in this case.
Inside there's even more carbon and gold trim pieces to go with the black leather and Alcantara upholstery, with a “1 of 1” plaque to identify this as a unique creation. The vehicle will be on display until the owner takes delivery at the close of the show from McLaren Dubai.