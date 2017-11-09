Mercedes-AMG E63 S Is The World's Fastest Wagon On The 'Ring At 7.45:19

The family-friendly Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ became the fastest Estate car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife, recording a time of 7 min and 45.19 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz is among a select group of automakers that offer customers extremely fast wagons, able to fit the whole family, luggage plus the dog, while keeping up with just about any supercar out there.
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate is the very best Mercedes has to offer in this segment, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 putting down 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. It's so quick, it will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds.
However, Sport Auto just proved that the E63 S Estate isn't just fast in a straight line, setting a time of 7.45:19 seconds on the Nordschleife behind the wheel of this family-oriented E-Class, riding on factory tires.
Keep in mind that the E63 S Estate is heavier than its saloon counterpart, weighing just over 2 tonnes (4,400 lbs). So pretty much everything is impressive about this result, and seen as how this was an independent test, the car could actually be even quicker around the legendary circuit.