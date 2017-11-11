Mercedes-AMG E63 S Shows Widebody S63, GT-R How Its Done

There's always something tremendously satisfying about watching certain cars dispatch their more extravagant and expensive siblings in a straight line.
It's probably because it upsets the status quo, sort of how you feel when the underdog wins the match, aka the Rocky Balboa effect.
So if you actually own an S63 Coupe, you probably won't take too kindly to knowing how the cheaper and less glamorous E-Class has surpassed your car when it comes to performance. Still, you can't bargain with progress, as newer tech always comes out on top.
The new E63 AMG S is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, putting down 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. It can race to 100 km/h (62 mph) in as little as 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the heavier S63 Coupe (without the facelift) needs 3.9 seconds, sending 585 PS (578 HP) and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque to its all-wheel drive system.
Since this drag racing event wasn't open to just Mercedes-badged cars, the E63 got to stretch its wings against a few other supercars, putting on an overall good show for the fans.