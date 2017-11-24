Mercedes-AMG G550 4x4² Turns The Woods Into Its Own Catwalk

It's not every day that we come across a Mercedes-AMG G550 4x4², let alone one equipped with aftermarket wheels, hence our desire to share this specific example.
The new rims are part of the HRE's TR188 series, and they were designed specifically for the hardcore off-roader, with the company claiming that they provide "the utmost strength, impact resistance, and stiffness".
Available in two sizes: 20- and 22-inch, and in a variety of finishes, including the Satin Bronze and Frozen Clear shades shown here, they have been shod in BFGoodrich tires, and can be had from $2,200 each, without the new rubber.
The wheels obviously won't make your Mercedes-AMG G550 4x4² any faster, but if extra power is your thing, then you may want to check out Renntech's upgrades, which allow the 4.0-liter V8 engine to develop 518hp and 578lb-ft (784Nm) of torque.
Brabus, on the other hand, would inject your SUV with even more power: 542hp and 590lb-ft (800Nm) of torque. If you want more, then Brabus is the tuner to go for, as they have even more upgrades in store, or would you rather settle for an unmodified Mercedes-AMG G550 4x4²?