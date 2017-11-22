Mercedes-AMG G63 Battles Porsche 718 To Prove It's More Aerodynamic Than A Brick

While the AMG-powered G-Wagen may have plenty of grunt at its disposal, it's not exactly the type of car you want to be in if quick acceleration is your main priority.
It's true that certain SUVs can actually keep up with a sports car like the Porsche 718, however, we're talking about models that aren't as heavy as the G63, have more power, and aren't shaped like a gondola cabin.
As for what the numbers tell us, well, the Mercedes has more power and torque than the Porsche, sending its wheels no less than 570 PS and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft).
The 718 Boxster S on the other hand, packs 350 PS and 420 Nm (309 lb-ft) of torque, though weighs a lot less. In fact, the G63 is heavier by over a tonne, which does nothing to favor its power-to-weight ratio in this particular matchup.
Keep in mind however that this race features a rolling start, which sometimes can help cars that are at a weight disadvantage.