Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Wants To Be The New Lord Of The 'Ring

Mercedes-AMG is getting ready to take on the impressive Porsche 911 GT2 RS for the title of the fastest production car to lap the Nurburgring with a range-topping version of the GT coupe: the GT R Black Series.
The GT R Black Series was confirmed by AMG's head honcho, Tobias Moers, who said that it will arrive on the market close to the end of the GT's life-cycle. Reports speak of the Black Series using an improved version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which should produce in excess of 600hp.
Prototypes of the supercar have been spied testing on the Nordschleife for a few good months now, trying to hide their visual updates over the regular GT R, with the same applying to the car seen here.
The following video gives us the chance to can hear it growl on the famous German track, and it appears to be even more sonorous than the already great-sounding GT R.