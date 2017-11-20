Mercedes-Benz eVito Comes With An Electric Powertrain And A €39,990 Starting Price

Mercedes-Benz are expanding their commercial vehicle lineup with zero-emission versions of their vans.
The first product, an electric version of the Vito which was unveiled during the eDrive@VANs workshop in Berlin, Germany, is now hitting the market in Germany.
Called the eVito, the new electric Mercedes van represents the first step of their new strategy, with customers now able to pre-order it and prices starting from €39,990 (VAT not included). First deliveries are expected during the second half of 2018.
The new Mercedes-Benz eVito features a 41.4kWh battery pack that takes approximately six hours to charge, providing a range of around 150km (93miles). However, in low temperatures, and with a full load of more than 1,000kg (2,205lbs), the Mercedes-Benz eVito can travel for some 100km (62miles) between charges.
Customers will get to choose between two wheelbase versions: long and extra-long, which measure 5,140mm (202in) and 5,370mm (211in) respectively, and they will also have to select between two top speed options: 80km/h (50mph) and 120km/h (75mph).
Subsequent to the eVito, Mercedes-Benz will launch the eSprinter in 2019, followed by a pure electric version of the Citan, which shares its underpinnings with the Renault Kangoo. The French LCV is already offered with an EV powertrain, and comes with a NEDC range of up to 274km (170 miles).
"With our eDrive@VANs initiative, we're showing that only holistic mobility solutions extending beyond the drive itself present a real alternative for commercial customers. The eVito is the starting point, and will be followed by a new-generation of our Sprinter, as well as the Citan", said the Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, Volker Mornhinweg.