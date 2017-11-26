Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series Gets New Set Of Rims Courtesy Of HRE

Long before AMG became Mercedes' official performance division, it had named a name for itself by tuning some of the German automaker's models.
One of them was the SL65 AMG Black Series, the hottest version of the previous-gen range-topping model that came with a staggering 670 HP and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque courtesy of the tuned 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12.
That's about 100 HP more than the menacing AMG GT R, and probably very close to the next Black Series model that was scooped on the Nurburgring recently. Naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) took just 3.9 seconds, and top speed was limited to 'just' 199mph (320km/h), which makes it just 0.3 seconds slower off the line than the Beast of the Green Hell.
Now, it appears that there's nothing that you could do to a Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series to make it hotter, but HRE might be on to something with their new multi-spoke rims finished in polished copper.
Described as capable of offering the ultimate street-performance by combining the purposeful lightweight design of race wheels with "an unmatched level of sophisticated design", the wheels are part of the P103 series. They cost at least $9,600 per set, come in different sizes from 19- to 21-inches, and can be finished in a variety of colors.
This particular set doesn't look half bad on this black example, so we guess if any owner wants to change something on his/her Black Series, they might want to try them out for size.