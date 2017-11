Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series Gets New Set Of Rims Courtesy Of HRE

PHOTO GALLERY

Long before AMG became Mercedes' official performance division, it had named a name for itself by tuning some of the German automaker's models.One of them was the SL65 AMG Black Series , the hottest version of the previous-gen range-topping model that came with a staggering 670 HP and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque courtesy of the tuned 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12.That's about 100 HP more than the menacing AMG GT R , and probably very close to the next Black Series model that was scooped on the Nurburgring recently. Naught to 62 mph (100 km/h) took just 3.9 seconds, and top speed was limited to 'just' 199mph (320km/h), which makes it just 0.3 seconds slower off the line than the Beast of the Green Hell.Now, it appears that there's nothing that you could do to a Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Black Series to make it hotter, but HRE might be on to something with their new multi-spoke rims finished in polished copper.Described as capable of offering the ultimate street-performance by combining the purposeful lightweight design of race wheels with "an unmatched level of sophisticated design", the wheels are part of the P103 series. They cost at least $9,600 per set, come in different sizes from 19- to 21-inches, and can be finished in a variety of colors.This particular set doesn't look half bad on this black example, so we guess if any owner wants to change something on his/her Black Series, they might want to try them out for size.