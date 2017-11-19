Mercedes-Benz Teases Upcoming CLS Coupe

Mercedes-Benz has dropped a second teaser image of the 2019 CLS, this time previewing the vehicle’s interior.
The image shows that the new CLS’s dashboard will be dominated by a single screen that incorporates the gauge cluster and infotainment system. Unlike all other models in the company’s range, the CLS has a single, exceptionally-wide screen handling all of these functions, rather than two 12.3-inch screens placed next to each other. Furthermore, it also appears as if the CLS’s display will be slightly curved.
Beyond its bespoke screen, the image shows that the CLS will feature the brand’s familiar four air vents in the center of the dashboard, complete with mood lighting. Things are then capped off with carbon fiber.
Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz refers to the model as the ‘CLS Coupe’ in the Facebook post revealing the interior, perhaps suggesting that the model will adopt the ‘Coupe’ moniker in order to further differentiate it from the upcoming Mercedes-AMG sports sedan.
Yesterday, the German automaker previewed the front fascia of the new CLS. As spy shots suggested, the front is much sharper than the previous CLS and appears to have taken inspiration from the Concept A Sedan.
The new Mercedes-Benz CLS Coupe will be revealed to the world at the LA Auto Show on November 27.