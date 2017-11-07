Mercedes CLS Confirmed For L.A. Debut, Will Be Joined By 4 New Porsches

The Los Angeles Auto Show has confirmed several new vehicles will be shown at the event which kicks off on November 27th.
The show confirmed BMW will have two world premieres and they are likely the i8 Roadster and the X2 crossover. The organizers also confirmed we will see the new Mercedes CLS as well as the North American debuts of the Hyundai Kona and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Porsche will be showcasing the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo as well as "three more sports cars." There's no word on specifics but likely candidates include the 718 GTS and 911 Speedster.
Toyota is planning to introduce a new vehicle as well as make an announcement regarding a "new hydrogen infrastructure project." There's no word on the latter but the mysterious Toyota will be joined by a new vehicle from Lexus.
Nissan will show its "newest entry" in the crossover segment as well as an assortment of Star Wars inspired vehicles to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Chevrolet, on the other hand, will have both global and North American debuts.
Last but not least, Saleen will unveil its latest vehicle which is being billed as a "result of lessons learned over 35 years of car tuning, manufacturing, and racing."
