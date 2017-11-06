Mercedes G-Class Signs Off With Parting Limited Edition

The end of an era is almost upon us, as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class will end production after nearly 40 years, set to be replaced by a newer car. But before it does, the German automaker is rolling out some limited-edition models.
We've already seen the Final Edition of the top-of-the-line Mercedes-AMG G65; now Daimler's applying a similar treatment to (relatively) more accessibly models.
Available in Europe on the G350d, G350d Professional, and G500, the new Limited Editions feature special paint, trim, equipment, and of course, special badges.
The G350d Limited Edition, for example, is painted in Mocha Black metallic, with brushed aluminum trim, sports package, 19-inch five-spoke AMG alloys in titanium, tinted windows, power sunroof, and added stainless steel and chrome trim. The interior is done up in saddle-brown Nappa leather with light brown top-stitching, Harman Kardon sound system, and more.
The more utilitarian Professional version comes in China Blue with a steel front bumper, turn-signal shields, mud flaps, roof rack, and the Professional Offroad package. The interior features tartan fabric upholstery and heated everything.
The G500 Limited Edition, meanwhile, comes in Platinum Magno with black-painted trim, the optional Chrome and Sports packages, a white-stitched black leather interior, and even more interior equipment than the two “lesser” versions.
Only 463 examples will be made of each version, referring to the internal model designator, and each will feature a special badge on the armrest that reads "Schöckl proved since 1979" in reference to the mountain near Graz, Austria, where the G-Class is built and tested.
The Limited Edition treatment adds a good €20+k to the list price to the effect that the G350d Limited Edition goes for €122,918.67, the Professional for €103,940.55, and the G500 for €140,164.15. The order books are open now for delivery in January.