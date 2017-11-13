Mercedes Launches Its Own LED Emblem Projectors So You Won’t Get Knockoffs From China

You’ve probably seen them from third parties on eBay and Amazon, but these LED emblem projectors are the real deal as they come straight from Mercedes-Benz’s customization program.
They were made for all of you Benz owners who prefer original equipment no matter the cost (Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing, but we wouldn’t be one bit surprised if they cost three figures) from those $15 made-in-china door LEDs that flood ecommerce sites.
They follow on from the release of another eBay favorite, the illuminated Mercedes star in the grille, and come in the form of LED projector emblems, at the bottom of the front doors.
Aimed at nearly all Mercedes models, from the A-Class to GLS, and offered in two versions - the Mercedes star and AMG logo, they use state-of-the-art LED technology, and can be installed in just a few minutes, by replacing the factory-installed entrance lighting.
"The AMG emblem shows the cornerstones of the high performance brand, Mercedes-AMG: an apple tree on the river symbolizes the location in Affalterbach, Germany. The cam, valve, and valve spring symbolize the engine manufacturing", the automaker says. "With the new AMG emblem projector, the emblem can now be projected into the entrance area, next to the vehicle in a high-tech 3D look."
Described as "a real eye-catcher", alongside the illuminated Mercedes star in the grille, the new genuine accessory part is available at Mercedes-Benz partners, at undisclosed prices that likely vary from market to market.