Mercedes SLS AMG Electric Drive Makes A Surprising Return, Is An AMG GT EV In The Works?

The Mercedes SLS AMG Electric Drive was introduced five years ago at the 2012 Paris Motor Show so it's surprising to learn that the model was recently spotted undergoing testing on and around the Nürburgring.
Decked out in an almost comical amount of equipment, the mysterious model has us scratching our heads as we're not entirely sure what's going on. One possibility is that Mercedes is working on an electric version of the AMG GT and the company decided to use an old SLS AMG Electric Drive as a mule.
That's far from official at this point but electric vehicles are all the rage nowadays and it has fueled speculation that Mercedes could be considering an electric AMG GT. The standard model is expected to remain in production for several more years so the company has plenty of time to release additional variants such as the AMG GT Black Series and potentially even an EV.
Mercedes reportedly sold less than 100 SLS AMG Electric Drives and that's not too surprising considering the model cost €416,500 ($483,854). However, the AMG GT is significantly cheaper than the SLS AMG so it seems logical that an AMG GT Electric Drive would undercut its predecessor.
It remains to be seen if Mercedes is seriously considering an AMG GT Electric Drive but it would have some pretty big shoes to fill as the SLS AMG Electric Drive had four electric motors which produced a combined maximum output of 740 hp (552 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. This enabled the car to rocket from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). However, the car's 60 kWh battery only gave the model an NEDC combined range of 250 km (155 miles).
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops