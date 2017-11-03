MG Looking To Tempt Buyers With 7-Year Warranty For ZS SUV

MG has announced that its brand new ZS compact SUV will receive a full 7-year warranty in the UK.
The warranty is completely transferable to any new owner as long as the 7 year/80,000-mile (128,747 km) limit isn't reached. This package also guarantees all genuine replacement MG parts as long as the agreement stands.
Like its MG3 and GS siblings, the MG ZS, which starts from £12,495, also comes with an optional six-year anti-perforation warranty, helping buyers fight off corrosion.
"This is MG putting its money where its mouth is. With the introduction of a 7 year warranty, we are making a clear statement of intent about the quality of our design, engineering and manufacturing," said Matthew Cheyne, head of sales and marketing for MG UK. "Our goal is to deliver hassle-free motoring in stylish cars that stand up to the toughest of challenges."
The 7-year warranty will be available as standard on all three variants of the new MG ZS, the Explore, Excite and Exclusive. The cars arrived in showrooms on November 1st, featuring both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.