MG6 Plug-in Hybrid Comes With An App-Based Remote Control Driving System

SAIC Motor has used the Guangzhou Auto Show to introduce the new MG6 plug-in hybrid.
Set to become one of the company's first new energy vehicles, the MG6 plug-in hybrid will be launched next year and it has been designed to embrace elegance, performance, and valve.
MG didn't have much to say about the model but confirmed the car will come equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an electronic shifter, and an infotainment system with internet connectivity as well as a 10.1-inch display. The Chinese press release also mentioned an automatic parking system and a "remote control driving system" that will apparently allow drivers to control the vehicle at low speeds through a mobile app.
Autocar reports the model is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that is backed up by an electric motor that produces 83 PS (61 kW). MG says this setup will enable the car to produce a combined maximum output of 228 PS (167 kW) and 622 Nm (458 lb-ft) of torque. Little else is known about the car but it will reportedly consume 1.5 L/100 km (156.8 mpg US / 188.3 mpg UK).
In the future, the MG6 plug-in hybrid will be joined by an electric version of the ZS crossover. It will eventually be sold alongside a production version of the MG E-Motion concept.