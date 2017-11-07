Miami Blue 2018 911 GT3 Is The Ultimate Driver's Porsche

If you’re in the market for a breathtaking sports car better than anything else on the market, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 is the car to choose.
Fitted with a 4.0-liter straight-six engine sharing components with 911 racing cars, the facelifted GT3 made headlines follow Porsche’s decision to bring back the six-speed manual transmission. The results are phenomenal, as reviews have revealed.
Many people buy Porsche’s because they are quite understated compared to their rivals but for those that want to make a statement, we can’t imagine anything more eye-catching than this Miami Blue GT3, currently for sale in Pasadena, California.
Interestingly, Miami Blue is one of 15 different colors and shades offered as standard for the GT3 and doesn’t have to be ordered through the Paint to Sample program. Nevertheless, it’s still quite pricey, costing $4,220.