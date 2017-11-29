Mid-Engine Corvette C8 To Offer 850HP From Twin-Turbo V8, Leaked Document Claims

More information on the upcoming Corvette C8 has been leaked, including the engine range which apparently will feature three options to choose from.
According to a market analyst document from IHS Markit which was leaked by a Corvette Forum user, the new Corvette C8 will come with two new DOHC V8 options, as well as the existing 6.2-liter V8. Of the two new engines, the smaller will be a 4.2-liter and the other will be a 5.5-liter unit.
The new engines will be built at the Tonawanda plant and according to IHS Markit, the existing 6.2-liter V8 will be the main choice for the C8 with an average of 14,000 engines per year, from 2019 to 2021. The smaller 4.2-liter follows on their list with a projected production run of more than 7,000 engines per year, with the 5.5-liter having the smallest production numbers, at around 5,000 units per year.
Both the 4.2-liter and the 5.5-liter V8s are expected to be twin-turbocharged, with the leaked document also mentioning a “Cadillac Sports Car” which is going to use the smaller of the two engines. As for the actual power figures, the 5.5-liter V8 is expected to produce as much as 850hp and 720lb-ft of torque, which sounds exciting to say the least.
The same document says that the current C7 Corvette will soldier on for at least three more years to 2021, which means the two cars will be available at the same time.
Renderings via Corvette Forum