Mitsubishi's CEO Is Open To A New Sedan And Truck For The U.S.

Mitsubishi's lineup in the United States is limited to the Mirage, Outlander, and Outlander Sport. Help is coming in the form of the Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEV but sedans have largely been neglected.
In a recent interview with Automotive News, Mitsubishi CEO Osamu Masuko suggested that could change in the future as he still sees room for a sedan. However, the executive noted the company's strength comes from "SUVs and 4x4s" so that's where they are going to spend their resources.
Despite admitting a sedan isn't a huge priority, Masuko said becoming part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance has changed things and opened up new possibilities. The companies will begin using common platforms and powertrains after 2020 and the executive said "In that situation, I think there will be opportunities to introduce a Mitsubishi sedan in the U.S."
Masuko said there are no concrete plans for a sedan at the moment but he hinted any such vehicle "wouldn't be just a rebadge" as it would have a unique design and characteristics associated with Mitsubishi.
Given the popularity of pickups in the United States, Masuko was naturally asked about the possibility of offering one stateside. He said the company is focused on building smaller trucks for Asian and Middle Eastern countries but he would consider opportunities from within the Alliance. That could mean the company might eventually offer a version of the Nissan Frontier or Titan.