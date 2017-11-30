Mopar's Ready To Kit Out Your New Wrangler

If you looked at the new Jeep Wrangler and wondered how you'd customize it, you're not alone. In fact the manufacturer says that 98 percent of buyers spec at least one Mopar product on their Wranglers. And it's not missing a beat in meeting the demands of those customers.
Hot on the heels of the all-new Wrangler's debut at the LA Auto Show, Mopar has released an array of over 200 components designed specifically for it, offering customers a staggering range of customization options.
Far too extensive to list here in full, the catalog includes everything from auxiliary lighting to floor mats. For the first time, Mopar's offering a roof rack for carrying outdoor sports equipment (like bikes and skis), and a host of accessories for the new Wrangler's Trail Rail storage system, from a fold-out table to an emergency first-aid kit.
Planning some serious off-roading? Mopar can hook you up with 17-inch beadlock wheels, a 2-inch lift kit, Warn winch, and special off-road bumpers. But even the less hard-core will be served by options like fabric tops for when the roof is removed, optional hood graphics, fuel doors, floor mats... the list goes on and on, ranging in price from $15 for an infotainment screen protector to $1,595 for the winch kit.