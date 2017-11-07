Move Over Tesla, BMW's Working On An EV With A 435 Mile Range

BMW has announced its fifth-generation of storage and powertrain technologies will provide electric vehicles with up to 700 km (435 miles) of range.
The company was coy on specifics but said the powertrain improvements will also benefit plug-in hybrids. BMW believes the upcoming system will enable them to travel up to 100 km (62 miles) on electricity alone. This would be a massive improvement over today's technology as the 530e iPerformance only has an electric range of 50 km (31 miles).
The improvements are part of BMW's Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT which calls for the automaker to offer 25 models, across all of its brands, with either an electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain.
As part of the company's electric push, BMW will build a production version of the i Vision Dynamics concept which recently debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show. BMW CEO Harald Krüger noted "we are electrifying the very heart of the BMW brand" and said "we will build this model at our Munich plant, thereby highlighting Germany’s importance as a location for electric mobility."
In the near future, the BMW Group plans to launch approximately forty new and updated models during the "current and the following year." A number of these launches will occur in the upper-premium segment that includes vehicles such as the 8-Series and X7.