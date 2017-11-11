Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Wraith Keeps The Party On The Inside

Rolls-Royces typically leave the factory with more bling than the Player's Ball. This one, however, takes a decidedly different approach.
The Wraith you see before you has been all murdered out in black. The bodywork, trim, grille, hood ornament... everything's been blacked out.
Inside it's another story, though: the cabin is trimmed out in bright orange leather, with the starlight headliner and piano-lacquer trim.
Plus as it looks, though, we can't help but wonder what the upsized rolling stock has done to the plushy ride for which a Rolls is known. Forgiato fitted a set of its Tec 3.1 wheels, installed here in massive 24-inch diameter, with those self-centering hubs and ultra-low-profile Pirelli P Zero Nero rubber. Like the rest of the exterior treatment, though, they're blacked out, too.