Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Wraith Keeps The Party On The Inside

Rolls-Royces typically leave the factory with more bling than the Player's Ball. This one, however, takes a decidedly different approach.The Wraith you see before you has been all murdered out in black. The bodywork, trim, grille, hood ornament ... everything's been blacked out.Inside it's another story, though: the cabin is trimmed out in bright orange leather, with the starlight headliner and piano-lacquer trim.Plus as it looks, though, we can't help but wonder what the upsized rolling stock has done to the plushy ride for which a Rolls is known. Forgiato fitted a set of its Tec 3.1 wheels, installed here in massive 24-inch diameter, with those self-centering hubs and ultra-low-profile Pirelli P Zero Nero rubber. Like the rest of the exterior treatment, though, they're blacked out, too.