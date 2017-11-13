Musk Says Tesla Semi Will "Blow Your Mind Clear Out Of Your Skull"

Ahead of the Tesla semi-truck premiering on November 16, Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to talk up his latest creation.
Discussing the truck, Musk said “This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension.” Fortunately, we’ve already seen the Tesla semi in full and can confidently say that our minds weren’t blown in any significant way.
The debut of the Tesla semi will come at a difficult time for the electric carmaker, currently in “production hell” trying to fulfil its promises about the entry-level Model 3.
Our intel suggests that the semi will have an all-electric range of between 200 and 300 miles, roughly the same as Daimler’s E-Fuso Vision One, ironically unveiled on October 25, the day before the Tesla semi was originally going to be introduced to the world.
Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension. Just need to find my portal gun ...— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2017