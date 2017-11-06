MV Agusta Brutale Pirelli Edition Is The Most Italian Bike Ever

When we think of Italian motorcycles, we tend to imagine Ducatis. But those aren't the only Italian motorcycles. Not by a long shot.
There's Aprilia, of course, but also marques like Bimota, Moto Guzzi, and MV Agusta – which has come out with what could very well be the most Italian motorcycle we've seen yet.
Celebrating their name tire-supply deal, MV Agusta teamed up with Pirelli Design to create the Brutale 800 RR Pirelli edition. It's based on Agusta's naked street-fighter bike, wearing Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber on 17-inch wheels – the one at the back measuring half a foot wide.
The bike's done up in matte black with either red or blue trim, extending not only to the motorcycle's body graphics but also to the sidewalls of the tires, just like Pirelli does for Formula One.
This version of the Brutale packs an 800-cc three-cylinder engine with counter-rotating crankshaft to produce 116 horsepower. It's slated to be revealed at the upcoming EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, where it's bound to emerge as the most Italian collaboration put on wheels since Lamborghini crafted a similar special edition out of its Aventador.