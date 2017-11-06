Nardo Grey BMW M4 Looks Better Than You'd Imagine

Nardo Grey is typically reserved for high-performance models from Audi but this BMW M4 proves that Audi’s fiercest rival can also pull off this paint scheme faultlessly.
This particular M4 resides in California and since leaving the factory in Nardo Grey, has been customized with a plethora of aftermarket parts, making it look even more menacing than the M4 GTS.
Perhaps the most significant modification are the spectacular BBS FI-R wheels, measuring 20x9.5 at the front and 20x10.5 at the rear. Priced at roughly $2,000 per wheel, they certainly aren’t cheap, but they do play a key role in transforming the look of the sports car.
Elsewhere, the car has been equipped with bright yellow Brembo brake calipers, an APR Performance carbon fiber front splitter, BMW M Performance carbon trunklid spoiler, RKP GTS rear wing and a carbon fiber diffuser from Kohlenstoff. Although these parts come from a host of different manufacturers, they work in harmony to create what is surely one of the most menacing M4’s on U.S. roads.