New 2018 Toyota Rush Leaked Ahead Of Next Week's Unveiling

Details about the 2018 Toyota Rush have surfaced, with the car indeed looking like a production version of the Daihatsu FT Concept from 2015.
Of course the Toyota Rush and the upcoming Daihatsu Terios should be very similar, and features found on the Toyota will probably be there on the Daihatsu as well.
According to AutoNetMagz, the 2018 Toyota Rush will have LED lights front and rear, electronic retractable mirrors with LED signal lights, 16" as well as 17" alloys (17" for the TRD version), a shark-fin antenna and a rear spoiler.
Inside, there's a reversing 360-degree camera, a smart-entry system, a 7" touch screen display and A/C as standard for the G version. The TRD Sport version on the other hand also gets soft touch plastics for the dashboard.
In terms of safety, the Daihatsu version apparently won't feature six airbags like the Toyota will, as the latter will also come with ABS, EBD, BA, VSC and HSA.
As for what's going to power the Rush/Terios, it's expected that the current model's 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol unit will be replaced by a newer Dual VVT-i engine.