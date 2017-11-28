New 2019 Ascent Is Subaru's Largest SUV Yet, Goes After Honda Pilot

The all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent has just been unveiled on the eve of the LA Auto Show. As the largest Subaru ever with seating for up to eight people, it promises exceptional versatility and comes laden with a host of noteworthy features.
Subaru first previewed the Ascent as a concept in April and for the most part, the design of the production model is free of any significant changes. As such, the SUV adopts the automaker’s ‘Dynamic x Solid’ design philosophy and utilizes a hexagonal front grille with C-shaped headlights designed to mimic the look of pistons moving inside a boxer engine.
Sitting at the heart of the new three-row SUV is an all-new 2.4-liter boxer engine featuring direct fuel injection and a twin-scroll turbocharger. It delivers 260 hp at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque between 2,000 and 4,800 rpm. All models come complete with a CVT transmission featuring an 8-speed manual mode. The Ascent can tow up to 5,000 lbs and cover in excess of 500 miles on a single tank.
As standard, the 2019 Ascent boasts a second-row bench seat and can carry eight passengers. If customers don’t need so many seats, different configurations are available, including a second-row captain’s chair on select trim levels.
Speaking of trim levels, the 2019 Ascent will be sold in Base, Premium, Limited, and Touring configurations. The base model includes important features like Subaru’s EyeSight system with automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist, a 6.5-inch multimedia touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 18-inch wheels, raised roof rails, three-zone automatic climate control and Auto Vehicle Hold, a feature that holds the Ascent in place without the need for the brake pedal to be depressed.
Moving up in the range, the Premium trim adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, WiFi, heated exterior mirrors, Reverse Automatic Braking and more. As for the Limited, it adds leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, all season tires, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, among other touches.
Last but not least is the Touring, outfitted with satin silver wing mirrors, chrome trimmings, and a luxurious interior that includes a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.
Sales of the 2019 Subaru Ascent will start in early summer 2018 with prices starting in the low-$30,000 range.