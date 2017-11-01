New Audi A7 Heading To Detroit Show For Its World Premiere

After it was officially presented online last month, the second-generation Audi A7 Sportback has been granted a US visa, and it will arrive at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, in January.
Its presence in Motor City will mark two premieres - its public debut, and its first arrival in North America, where it's expected to go on sale before the end of next year, AutoNews reports.
With a fastback styling inspired by the Prologue Concept and 100 S Coupe from 1970, the new-gen Audi A7 continues to challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLS. It carries a starting price of €67,800 ($78,926) in Germany, for the base model, where it will go on sale in February.
Audi hasn’t detailed each and every trim level yet, but even the most basic models will be well-equipped, benefiting from the brand's latest gadgets and features.
Customers will have to settle for the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 petrol engine, rated at 340PS (335hp) and 500Nm (369lb-ft) of torque, mated to a 7-speed transmission and AWD, which will be the sole choice at launch. However, later on, the executive car will be offered with various four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel units.
Audi still has to unveil the S7 and RS7 versions of the new A7 too, so it will be interesting to see whether they plan to do so during the same automotive event.