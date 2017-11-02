New Audi Q8 Sounds Awfully Quiet On The Nurburgring

Audi is getting ready to put an end to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe segment domination by working on their very own "SAV" or coupe crossover, dubbed the Q8.
Caught on the Nurburgring, this prototype continues to keep its camo vinyl wraps on almost its entire body, unlike the one scooped last month that was more eager to reveal some of its lines, most of which come from the Q8 Concept shown in Detroit earlier this year.
But while its exterior is inspired by the show car, inside, the new Audi Q8 resembles to the latest A8 flagship saloon, as it benefits from the same pair of touchscreen displays. The rest of the cabin is adorned with aluminum glossy black trims, and we also expect plenty of soft touch materials, meant to elevate its premium stance.
Audi's MLB platform is the foundation stone for the new sports crossover, which uses aluminum and carbon fiber, and allows it to get a variety of powertrains. The rumor-mill has it adopting the tri-turbo 4.0-liter V8 diesel engine from the SQ7, a 48-volt PHEV making almost 470hp in the SQ8, and a twin-turbo V8 gasoline-powered unit that's expected to be used in the RS version.
The automaker continues to keep the official reveal date close to its chest, but it's expected to come out sometime next year, as a 2019MY.