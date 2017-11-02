New Audi RS4 Avant Goes On Sale In Germany, Pricing Starts At €79,800

Audi has opened the order books for the new generation RS4 Avant in Germany, with more markets to follow soon.
The range-topping model of the B9 family carries a starting price of €79,800, which equals to $92,800 at today's exchange rates.
Unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, almost 2 months ago, the 2018 Audi RS4 Avant is powered by a new 2.9-liter TFSI biturbo V6 engine. The unit channels 450PS (444hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque to the Quattro all-wheel drive system, and is married to a revised 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
The naught to 100km/h (62mph) sprint takes just 4.1 seconds, an 0.6sec improvement over the previous iteration, and top speed is electronically capped at 250km/h (155mph), but can be increased to 280km/h (174mph) with the optional RS Dynamics Package.
Audi's challenger to the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate sports a more aggressive look over the regular models, and sits on 19-inch standard wheels, upgradable to 20-inch as an optional extra.
The sport seats, flat-bottomed steering wheel, RS badges, head-up display with a G-force indicator, and several other items will remind users that this is indeed a very special version of the car, with lots of muscle coming from the engine compartment.