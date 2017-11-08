New BMW M3 CS Official Launch Film Is Very Motivational

Name your hobby and what gets you going in the morning, and BMW probably has a car for that, with the latest one, the M3 CS, aimed at breaking boundaries.
Part of their M family, it's the most powerful stock M3 ever, and it follows hot on the heels of the M4 CS, which debuted earlier this year, retaining its 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine that makes 460PS (454hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque.
Thanks to its clever upgrades, weight saving management, and extra muscle coming from under the hood, the BMW M3 CS posted an identical Nurburgring lap time to the Porsche 911 Turbo: 7 minutes and 38 seconds. This means that it's just as fast as the Lexus LFA, on the legendary German track, and even faster than the Mercedes McLaren SLR.
So, how do you promote your fastest M3 ever? Why, you drop a very motivational video, of course, which emphasizes the super saloon's powerful character, and makes enthusiasts dream of it at night, before they will be able to go out and buy one of their own, in the coming months.