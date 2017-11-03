New BMW M8's Interior Spied For The First Time

Whether we're talking about the regular 8-Series or the M8, this marks the first time we've gotten a glimpse of the interior as the car begins to near production.
While the overall cabin design is still very much an unknown, we can see the seats, the steering wheel and the center console (partly), which does indeed appear to have the same configuration of buttons and switches we saw on the 8-Series Concept, although a bit less extravagant.
The steering wheel is pretty similar to that of a 7-Series, but that could very well change once it's all said and done. Also, the gauge cluster cover does resemble what we saw on the concept, clearly a positive.
The M8 remains extremely well camouflaged. We can tell it's got the bigger intakes, quad exhaust system, bigger brakes and so on, although it's not wearing its production headlights, which we already saw two months ago on a regular 8-Series prototype.
As for performance, we can expect plenty of muscle from its 4.4-liter TwinPower turbo V8, with around 600 HP and over 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) having their say under acceleration.
BMW's all-new 8-Series range, which includes both the M8 and M8 Convertible, will arrive in showrooms sometime next year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops