New Ford Expedition Looks Promising In First Reviews

The new Ford Expedition is the latest entry in the full-size SUV segment, bringing lots of tech, more space and better fuel economy.
Just like the F-150, the all-new Expedition take advantage of a high-strength aluminum body to shed a significant amount of weight off its shoulders, with Ford claiming up to 300lbs in weight savings.
The now familiar 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine is the only option in the range, offering 375hp in all models bar the range-topping Platinum which comes with 400hp. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to either the rear or all four wheels, depending which version you go for.
All-wheel drive models come fitted with a new electronic limited-slip differential while the All-Terrain management system offers seven different drive modes: Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand and Mud/Rut.
The cabin can fit up to eight passengers, with those sitting in the third row to benefit from a very useful increase in space, thanks to the adoption of an independent rear suspension that allows a lower floor.
Creature comforts like wireless charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, a modern SYNC 3 infotainment system, four 12-volt power points, six USB ports and a 110-volt power outlet are there to make the cavernous interior even more practical.
Is it as good as it sounds? The first reviews of the 2018 Ford Expedition from KBB and Edmunds are in, so let’s find out.