New Forza 7 Car Pack Features Giulia QV, Abarth 124 Spider, Others

Forza Motorsport 7 is making a brand new car pack available to gamers, one featuring a wide variety of vehicles across multiple categories.
From off-roaders to race cars and more, this 'Samsung QLED TV' car pack looks like it should deliver some very worthy additions to anybody's in-game garage.
We're talking a 1957 Maserati race car, a 2017 Abarth 124 Spider, a 2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy truck, Nissan's famous Bluebird Super Silhouette race car from 1984, Porsche's 935/78 racer, the Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37 and the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
As you can see, there's a strong racing theme here, with a lot of classics on hand - something for the Abarth 124 or the Giulia QV to aspire to, we reckon.
In total, there are seven new cars, three Italian brands, three Japanese brands and one from Germany. The new car pack is available to download now.